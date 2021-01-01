The lightweight and waterproof softshell of this Columbia Rainie Falls Jacket is perfect for your weekend getaway outdoors. It has a soft and warm fleece lining, advanced insulation, scuba neckline and attached hood with toggle adjusters to help keep elements out. This jacket sports long sleeves with hook-and-loop adjusters and a full front zipper closure. Full hood with adjustable drawcord and high pile fleece lining that extends into the upper body. Seam-sealed and waterproof shell with 40g Microtemp insulation for excellent outdoor wear. Zippered hand pockets. Drawcord-adjustable droptail hemline offers more coverage at rear. 100% polyester melange. Lining: 100% polyester hourglass high-pile fleece. Insulation: 100% polyester 40g Microtemp XF II. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported.