Merrell Rally 2 Moc

Secure status on the streets with this high-performance Moc. The Rally 2 Moc provides all-day comfort with the COMFORTBASE Active removable footbed. Full grain leather upper. Premium pigskin lining. Removable COMFORTBASE Active contoured insole for all-day comfort. Rubber outsole for reliable traction. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 11 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.