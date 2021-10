Perfect for everyday wear, this platform sneaker features an engineered knit upper that offers breathable comfort. An ergonomically engineered Anatomicush(TM) midsole supports and cushions your foot with every step you take. 1 1/2" heel; 1" platform (size 8.5) Lace-up style Contoured, cushioned footbed with arch support Textile upper and lining/synthetic sole Imported Women's Shoes