Step out in style every time you wear these Ralph by Ralph Lauren sunglasses. The gently curved top bar brings a glamourous touch to the classic aviator shape while metal frames add modern shine. Sleek acetate arms offter a subtle contrast with the Ralph logo stamped boldly on the side for a designer finish. Enjoy luxury and comfort thanks to the lightweight fit with adjustable plastic nose pads that are designed to suit the shape of your face. From epic road trips to days spent on the beach these glasses will easily become part of your essential wardrobe. | Luxottica Ralph by Ralph Lauren RA4004 101/13 59 Sunglasses in Cream Gold | Acetate/Plastic/Metal - Online Coastal