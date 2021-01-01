NILI LOTAN Ralphie Sweater in Brown 100% cashmere. Made in China. Dry clean only. Knit fabric. Rib knit trim. NILF-WK111. 80175 Y001. About the designer: Israeli-American designer Nili Lotan founded her eponymous design studio in 2003. Prior to its launch, Lotan studied at the Shenkar Fashion Institute in Tel Aviv before relocating to New York, where she held head design positions with Nautica and Ralph Lauren. Known for military-inspired outerwear, Lotan's line now encompasses elegant tops and knits.