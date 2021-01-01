Ralph Lauren Ralph's Club, One Size , Multiple Colors

Fragrance Family: Earthy & WoodyScent Type: Earthy Greens & HerbsKey Notes: Lavandin, Cedarwood, PatchouliFragrance Description: This woody cologne for men opens with the fresh scent of lavandin and clary sage balanced by cedarwood and vetiver to achieve a long-lasting, sensual woody fragrance. Exclusively crafted ingredients are distilled to their highest quality, with an exceptionally high level of naturality.About the Bottle: This men's cologne features a sleek flask with sharp, masculine angles that are cool to the touch. The gunmetal design has an unforgettable hinge cap with the Ralphï¿½s Club monogram.About the Fragrance: An authentic menï¿½s fragrance that pushes the boundaries of sensuality. Come together at Ralph's Club, the greatest night of your life captured in a fragrance.Suggested Usage:-Fragrance is intensified by the warmth of your own body. Apply in the creases of your knees and elbows for a longer-lasting, stronger scent.ï¿½SKU Concentration:Eau de ParfumIngredients:Alcohol, Parfum/Fragrance, Aqua/Water, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Coumarin, Citronellol, Geraniol, Citral, Methyl Anthranilate, Ci 60730/Ext. Violet 2, Ci 14700/Red 4, Ci 19140/Yellow 5.