Rambler 26-36oz Bottle Sling - Charcoal

Flatback Design - EVA molded bottom - Easy to clean - Joey Pocket - Removable shoulder strap This Bottle Sling is the simple solution to transporting your H20 hands-free. That way you can eat snacks, skip rocks, or indulge your dog in a riveting round of fetch. Mount it to the HitchPoint Grid on any Hopper Soft Cooler (or the Camino Carryall Bag). But if youre lookin to hike light, clip on the removable carrying strap, sling it over your shoulder, and enjoy the journey up to that gotta-see-it viewpoint. (Rambler Bottle sold separately.) FLATBACK DESIGN The sturdy, flat-back structure lets the pouch comfortably rest against your body or bag no more rolling en route. EVA MOLDED BOTTOM A durable, compression-molded base keeps your bottle upright. EASY TO CLEAN Nature isnt known for being clean. But no worries. Dirt and mud wash off this exterior like its nothin. JOEY POCKET A built-in pocket to stash the cash and credit cards. REMOVABLE SHOULDER STRAP Just throw the Rambler Bottle Sling over your shoulder and go. In the Box - Rambler Bottle Sling - Documentation