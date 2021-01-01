18/8 Stainless Steel - Double-Wall Vacuum Insulation - Dishwasher Safe - No Sweat Design - Thick-Gauge Steel - Duracoat Color Our new 12 oz. slim design, ideal for keeping hard seltzers icy cold while hanging out on the hottest days. Double-wall vacuum insulation and No Sweat Design keep your hands dry, and the updated Load-and-Lock Gasket only requires an easy quarter-turn to secure your drink in place. 18/8 Stainless Steel Resists dents and drops. Double-Wall Vacuum Insulation Keeps cold drinks cold. Dishwasher Safe To further simplify life. No Sweat Design Prevents condensation, keeping hands dry. Thick-Gauge Steel Our thick-gauge steel makes for strong, more durable drinkware. Duracoat Color Color that wont chip or crack. In the Box - Rambler 12 oz. Colster Slim Can Insulator - Sharptail Taupe - Documentation