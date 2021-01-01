The YETI Rambler Colster Tall Can Insulator is a larger insulator to keep your 16 ounce drink can cold. Never fear hot summers ruining the temp of your beer with the double-wall vacuum Insulation colster. Designed specifically for 16 ounce cans, your craft beer palate will rejoice. Plus with its NoSweat Design, it?s easy to grip without any slip. Features of the YYeti Rambler Colster Tall Can Insulator Double-wall vacuum Insulation 18/8 stainless steel resists dents and drops No Sweat™ Design prevents condensation, keeping hands dry Duracoat™ Color won't chip or crack Newly evolved Load-and-Lock™ Gasket needs just a quarter-turn to secure your can