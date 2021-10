Always have a place for your over-engineered drinkware with the YETI Rambler Half Gallon Jug Mount. Rugged polypropylene construction means the mount is built to last, easily fastening to your truck, cart, or any other ride. The wood screws, bolts, nyloc nuts, and washers are included; the only thing missing is your Rambler Jug. Rugged polypropylene is built to last Includes wood screws, bolts, nyloc nuts, washers Designed specifically for the Rambler Half Gallon Jug