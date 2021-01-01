Rambler 20 Oz. Tumbler - Granite Gray

18/8 Stainless Steel - Double-Wall Vacuum Insulation - Dishwasher Safe - Shatter-Resistant Construction - MagSlider Lid Any tumbler that\'s coming along for the ride needs to be tough enough to keep up. Our Rambler 20 oz. is made from durable stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation to protect your hot or cold beverage at all costs. While the magnet on the included MagSlider Lid adds an additional barrier of protection for keeping drinks contained and preventing heat or cold from escaping, please note - this magnet component is not leakproof and will not prevent spills. 18/8 Stainless Steel Made with kitchen-grade stainless steel, so theyre puncture- and rust-resistant. Double-Wall Vacuum Insulation Keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot until the last sip. Dishwasher Safe Because no one needs more work to do. Shatter-Resistant Construction So give the MagSlider Lid all you\'ve got. Magnets Makes for easy opening and closing. In the Box - Rambler 20 oz. Tumbler - Documentation