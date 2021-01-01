Impo Bright Multi Ramsey Stretch Elastic Sandals with Memory Foam

Impo Ramsey Stretch Elastic Sandals With Memory Foam. For an attractive style that offers outstanding comfort and versatility, slip into the Ramsey Stretch Elastic Sandals from Impo! A playfully knotted vamp comprised of comfy stretch elastic complements a slip-on-and-go backstrap, cushioned memory foam, and a flexible unit bottom. Style yours with a breezy linen button-down and satin shorts or your favorite denim. Available in Black, White, Praline, Denim Multi, Bright Multi, Metallic Multi, or Midnight Blue Stretch Elastic Slip-On Ease Vegan Leather Backstrap Cushioned Memory Foam Footbed 1-Inch Rubber Non-Skid Wedge Unit Bottom