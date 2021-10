Laser-cut floral perforations add pretty texture to the adjustable straps of a laid-back slide set on a flexible, slip-resistant sole. A signature Orthoheel(R) footbed provides podiatrist-designed orthotic support, relief and stability to bring natural alignment to your foot. Adjustable hook-and-loop straps Cushioned orthotic footbed with arch support Leather upper/textile lining/synthetic sole Imported Women's Shoes