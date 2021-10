Show Me Your Mumu Range Romper in Neutral. - size S (also in M, XL, XS) Show Me Your Mumu Range Romper in Neutral. - size S (also in M, XL, XS) 97% cotton 3% spandex. Front button closure. Front and back slip and side seam pockets. Cuffed sleeves and hem. Imported. SHOW-WR122. MDM1-448. Mumu is not simply a garment, it is a lifestyle. Spontaneous. Fun. Easy going. Unique. Versatile. Imaginative. It all encompasses the mumu, and a way of life.