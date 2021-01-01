Summit RapidClimb Stirrups, aluminum

The Summit® RapidClimb Stirrups completely eliminate the strain of bending over to pull on your toe straps. Rest your heels on the bungee, stretch it back, insert your foot into the stirrup and you’re ready to climb. The RapidClimb Stirrups fit aluminum stands with 1" square tubing and are compatible with most similar stands on the market. Easily make your next climb up the tree with the Summit RapidClimb Stirrups. FEATURES: Eliminates need to pull on toe straps Fits any Summit aluminum stands with 1" square tubing Compatible with similar stands Model: 85052