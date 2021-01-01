Raquel Satin & Lace Panty

Make every fantasy your sexy reality in Oh La La Cheri lingerie. Glamorous silhouettes infused with sultry style define this collection of sexy pieces that are destined to intrigue and delight., Style Number: 3128 Low rise semi-sheer lace and satin open-back bikini, Scalloped flat lace trim eliminates any sign of VPL, Delicate lace and satin with cotton gusset, Garter belt shown sold separately Average Figure,Lace,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Satin,Spandex,Bridal,NotMaternity,Sexy,Bikini,BikiniHipster,No VPL,Panty