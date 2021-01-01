Rarities Gold-Plated Pink Kunzite and Black Spinel Rectangular Ring - Gold - Size 8

Rarities Gold-Plated Pink Kunzite and Black Spinel Rectangular Ring A pretty pink kunzite atop a field of sparkling, pavé-set black spinel, together creates a stunning statement piece that's sure to set you apart from the crowd. Approx. 3/4"L x 5/8"W x 1/4"H; shank 1/16"W Stamped .925; 18K gold-plated Gold-plated sterling silver ring has prong-set, octagonal-cut pink kunzite prong-set at center Kunzite framed in field of pavé-set, round black spinel stones Gallery curved to fit finger Split, tapered shoulders Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Total Carat Weight: 5.49ct Pink Kunzite - Octagonal; 2.8ct Black Spinel - Round; 2.64ct