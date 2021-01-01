Moncler Rasaben Giubbotto Jacket in Black 100% polyamide. Made in Romania. Machine wash. Dual front zip closure. Side zip pockets. Internal drawstring at waist with grosgrain tie detail. Elasticized trim with rubberized logo lettering. Embroidered logo patch at shoulder. MONC-WO251. G10931C7400054155. About the designer: Established in 1952, Monclers quintessential quilted Jacket has remained the choice of the worlds most demanding athletes and of great explorers whilst scaling the epic peaks of Karakorum & Makalù. It has infatuated the stars of cinema, the rich, famous, and jet set - from Jackie Kennedy to Madonna. An ideal blend of traditional and contemporary. Equally at home in the city as in the mountains, Moncler remains faithful to its beliefs, and to its customers.