Hartmann Luggage Ratio 2 Domestic Carry-On Expandable Spinner True Black - Hartmann Luggage Softside Carry-On

For executive travelers who require streamlined contemporary style along with performance, Ratio 2 serves as a trusted travel companion. Innovative features afford the traveler modern conveniences, including USB ports and accompanying pockets to charge and stow digital devices in the Carry-on. Inside the sleek and durable ballistic nylon exterior trimmed with full grain leather is a tailored, well-organized interior accentuated with Hartmanns signature Ducord stripe, celebrating the longstanding heritage of the brand. Padded, tri-fold garment suiters for immaculate packing, wide contoured trolley handles that adjust to the travelers ideal height, and triple-hardened steel cartridge bearing wheels round out Ratio 2s well-balanced details. Exterior Details:. Carry-on Friendly. USB port in side pocket for convenient charging when traveling. Wide contoured handle system with 12 positions of height adjustment for individualized navigation. Dual-spinner wheel system with triple-hardened steel cartridge bearings for smooth rolling. Handsome full grain leather trim and carry handles. TSA padlock for added security. Integrated, leather identity patch. 1.5 expansion. Interior Features:.