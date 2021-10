Ease into every summer event with the classy sandal styling of the Raul 19 from Josef Seibel. Full grain leather upper. Dual hook-and-loop closures for easy adjustability. Smooth and breathable full leather lining. Cushioned, leather-lined footbed. Durable rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 11 oz Product measurements were taken using size 45 (US Men's 11-11.5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.