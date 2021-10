Do you love Hardtekk, Tekk, Techno, Goa or Hardstyle? Are you a real druffi and like to go celebrations drinking or throwing parts pills? Then this gift idea is just right for your next rave party. Beautiful rave lettering for your next acid trip. Also good for the whole crew. For all those who like to go festivals concerts open air or ravens. Leave your acid at home and rave on Trance EDM Hardtekk. Steep go on this genre. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem