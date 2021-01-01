Raw Vegan Recipes Alice Dee Author

Read this beautiful Raw Vegan Recipes book by Raw From The Garden's featured living foods chef Alice Dee to learn about the many benefits of enjoying a balanced and highly-nutritious raw vegan diet! People from around the world and all walks of life have seen for themselves how returning to a natural diet of whole raw foods can transform their bodies and minds in a remarkably healthy manner. This state-of-the-art book initially offers some background information on the raw vegan diet and detailed instructions on how to get started as a raw vegan. The main body of the book then contains a plethora of delightful and delicious plant-based recipes that you can create and savor in just minutes. For more information, be sure to visit Raw from the Garden's website at: www.RawFromTheGarden.com Note that this economy third edition contains a black and white interior. For the deluxe full color third edition of this book, please search Amazon.com for ISBN 1727765575.