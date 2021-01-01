Raw Veganism Diet: A Women's 4-Week Step-by-Step Guide with Recipes and a 7-Day Meal Plan Bruce Ackerberg Author

Did you know that out of the mere 1 million Americans that are vegan, nearly 80 percent of them are women?More than 1.2 million years ago, hominins, or early humans, started the trend of eating raw food. Not because they wanted to lose weight or fight diseases. But because using fire for heating food was still not the norm not until 500,000 years ago. Traces of grass and pine species were seen in their fossils. As well as, the presence of canine teeth. Perhaps, suggesting that they relied heavily on their system to break down food without the technology of fire. Due to the rise of cardiometabolic diseases from processed or refined food, nutritionists and health enthusiasts started considering reverting to the raw food diet. Which heavily focuses on vegetables and fruits-- burning calories even at rest or while drawing out nutrients from food.This is why, in the mid-1900s, a Presbyterian minister and dietary reformer, named Sylvester Graham, advocated raw food to stay away from diseases.Due to its multiple benefits, such as weight loss, healthier-looking skin, and a stronger body, people have learned to adopt this new lifestyle to feel better physically, emotionally, and mentally. If you want a detox diet, whether for your health, physique, or skin clarity, read on and learn how this diet can help you achieve your goals. In this guide, you will discover...1. What is a raw vegan diet?2. How is the raw vegan diet better (or worse) than the other diets?3. Why is the raw vegan diet advisable for women?4. What strategies can be followed to be able to start and maintain a new diet?5. How do you make raw vegan meals?