Ray-Ban Gatsby I Sunglasses RB 4256 6267B9 49 Tortoise / Copper Gradient Mirrored Lens

$90.23 on sale
($178.00 save 49%)
In stock
Buy at sunglassoutlet

Description

Ray-Ban Gatsby I Sunglasses RB 4256 6267B9 49 Tortoise / Copper Gradient Mirrored Lens

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com