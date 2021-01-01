DESCRIPTIONIf you need one piece in your closet this season, it's our Ray Boatneck Tee! More than just a Peruvian Cotton plain-white-tee, with beautiful enamel button detail at the shoulders, this top is made to wear with every Spartina piece in your closet this season! The styling options are endless. DETAILS-3/4 Sleeve boatneck tee-Enamel button detail at shoulders-Perfectly packable with limited wrinkling for every travel destination-Washing Instructions: Turn garment inside out. Machine wash cold separately on gentle cycle. Do not bleach. Use mild detergent and tumble dry on low. Medium heat iron if needed. Do not dry clean-Length from highest shoulder point: 25.5 in.