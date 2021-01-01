n:philanthropy Ray Faux Leather Shirtdress

Tailored faux leather shirtdress with all the touched of a classic menswear style silhouette, featuring spread collar and button placket cinched with a self-tie belt for a structured style. Spread collar Long sleeves Button placket Side slit pockets Self-tie belt 100% polyester Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 32.5" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'11" tall, 32" bust, 24" waist, 34" hips Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Casual Separates > N:philanthropy > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. n:philanthropy. Color: Black Cat. Size: Small.