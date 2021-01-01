Ray Of Black Emo Fan Tote Bag

If you love Ray Of Black then this Ray Of Black Emo Fan is a perfect design for you and every Emo Fan Cool Product if You are a proud Emo Fan and love to Black Colors and Themes with a Sunglasses, Music, Metal in a Indoors or House 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.