Ray-Ban RB3548 Metal Rectangular Sunglasses, Silver/Bottle Green, 48 mm

100% UV PROTECTION: To protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, these Ray-Ban sunglasses include lenses that are coated with 100% UV protection. RB3548 ROUND METAL SUNGLASSES: These Ray-Ban sunglasses feature a silver frame with bottle green lenses. CASE & LENS CLOTH INCLUDED: Each pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses come with a case and lens cloth to clean and protect them from scratches and damage. VISIT THE RAY-BAN BRAND SHOP: Click on the Ray-Ban logo above to shop the entire Ray-Ban brand sunglass and optical assortment. Polarization Type: Non Polarized