"RBF - it's just my face" pink text design. This funny design is for anyone with RBF (Resting Bitch Face) For those that get accused of being mad when they are not, or being bitchy if they aren't smiling, and anyone who is tired of being told to smile or cheer up if they aren't laughing or overly exuberant. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.