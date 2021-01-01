Solo New York Re: Store Laptop Tote Bag, Grey, One Size

Eco-Friendly Tote Bag: This laptop tote bag is made from recycled PET bottles. Fully padded compartment fits 11" - 15.6" laptops while an interior organizer with key clip and front zipper pocket hold your essentials Saving The Earth One Bag At A Time: Our Re:cycled Collection brings a sustainable angle to sleek design, making green choices accessible. Each item in this collection made with recycled materials Solo Has Your Back: We guarantee every bag to be free from defects in materials and craftsmanship for 5 years from the date of purchase, and every tablet case for 1 year from the date of purchase* Keep Moving In Style: Our sustainably designed suitcases, carry on bags, rolling cases, backpacks, briefcases, messenger bags, hybrid bags, and more bring the dynamic spirit of New York to your commute Solo New York: Founded in 1940, our third generation family business is proud to represent the city that is our home. We combine a commitment to craftsmanship with a flair for urban, style savvy innovation