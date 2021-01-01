From nike
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Women's Running Shoes
DESIGNED TO KEEP RUNNING, FEARLESSLY. The Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit is designed to help reduce injury and keep you on the run. More foam and improved upper details provide a secure and cushioned feel. Lace up and feel the potential as you hit the road. A Lightweight Fit An all-new version of Flyknit technology is stronger and more durable than previous iterations. It features 3 distinct layers to help keep your foot secure. A Stable Feel Higher foam stack heights provide a softer feel. A wider shape provides a more stable ride, helping release energy with every step. A Smooth Ride The shape of the Nike React foam midsole is all about zonal performance, providing support for the 3 phases of a runner's strideâflexibility at toe-off, a smooth ride at mid-stance and cushioning at contact. More Benefits Less material in the shoe means you're closer to the foam, creating a softer, more responsive experience. Increased rubber at the outsole helps deliver traction and durability. Product Details Weight: 8.09oz (Women's size 8) Offset: 8.4mm (Forefoot: 22.5mm, Heel: 30.9mm) Testing In testing*, the Nike React Infinity Run reduced injuries by 52% compared to the Nike Air Zoom Structure 22. *The Nike React Infinity Run reduced running injuries by 52% compared to the Nike Air Zoom Structure 22 in a study of 226 men and women during a 12 week run training program (injury = missing 3 or more consecutive runs due to running related pain). Our study found that 30.3% of Nike Air Zoom Structure 22 runners experienced an injury but only 14.5% of Nike React Infinity Run runners experienced an injury. Style: CD4372; Color: Black/White/White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult