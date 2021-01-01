boscia Ready, Set, Glow Mini Kit in Beauty: NA. boscia Ready, Set, Glow Mini Kit in Beauty: NA. Give your skin the everyday glow-up it deserves with Ready, Set, Glow, a jet-set friendly bag filled with boscia's must-have minis to help detoxify, brighten, hydrate and firm. Cactus Water Moisturizer is an ultra-lightweight moisturizer gives thirsty skin a sip of hydration. Detoxifying Black Charcoal Cleanser is a warming gel cleanser that deeply cleanses and minimizes the look of pores. Indigo Eye Cream is a one-step wonder eye cream that illuminates and disguises dull, dark circles. Vegan Collagen Booster Serum is a luxe serum that smooths, restores bounce and diminishes the look of fine lines and wrinkles.. Includes: Cactus Water Moisturizer (0.53 fl oz/ 15 ml), Detoxifying Black Charcoal Cleanser (1 fl oz/ 30 ml), Indigo Eye Cream (0.51 fl oz/ 15 ml - full size), Vegan Collagen Booster Serum (0.33 fl oz/ 10 ml). Suitable for all skin types. Free of Parabens, Sulfates, Chemical Preservatives, and Artificial Colors and Fragrances. Vegan & cruelty-free. BOSC-WU54. C823-00. At boscia, plants are the secret to our skincare success. We use ingredients rooted in nature, featuring plant-to-bottle formulas that show results. Good skin comes naturally because in our world, beauty really does grow on trees. Real Ingredients. Real Results.