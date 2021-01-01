bareMinerals Ready to Go Complexion Perfection Palette R170

Containing everything you need for a flawless, radiant complexion, the bareMinerals Ready to Go Complexion Perfection Palette in the shade R170 is designed for light/neutral skin tones. Containing bareMinerals' SeaNutritive Mineral™ Complex, which works to reduce the visible signs of ageing and give you softer, smoother and younger-looking skin, each product in the palette also boasts the brand's innovative solid mineral technology which helps to give you that unrivalled 'no make-up make-up' look and feel. - E.D With everything housed inside a sleek, black clutch bag, the palette contains:- bareMinerals READY® SPF20 Foundation in R170 (4.5g)- bareMinerals READY® SPF15 Touch Up Veil in Light (4.5g)- bareMinerals READY® Bronzer in The Skinny Dip (3g)- bareMinerals READY® Luminizer in The Love Affair (3g) - SPF20 Correcting Concealer in Light 2 (1g)- Mini Precision Face Brush- Mini Tapered Face Brush