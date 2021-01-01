Naomi And Nicole Rear Lifting Wonderful Edge Pant Liners, Small , Black

Fight gravity with our capri-style pant liner that keeps everything in place. In a lightweight sheer fabric, this longline shapewear is designed to flatten the tummy, lift the rear, smooth the thighs and shape the legs.Features: Silicone GripsConcerns: Hips + Thighs, Waist, Tummy Solutions, Rear SolutionsSupport: Firm SupportFabric Content: 84% Nylon, 16% SpandexFabric Description: ElastaneCrotch Fiber Content: 92% CottonBack Panel Fiber Content: 84% NylonFront Panel Fiber Content: 95% Nylon, 5% SpandexFilling Fiber Content: 100% No FillingCare: Machine Wash, Tumble DryCountry of Origin: Imported