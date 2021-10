ENGINEERED FOR LIGHTWEIGHT PERFORMANCE. The Nike Reax 8 TR combines lightweight containment with responsive cushioning for premium performance while training. Benefits Nike Reax cushioning in the heel gives you a responsive ride. Dynamic lacing system provides a secure feel around the midfoot. Flex grooves allow your foot to move naturally. Solid rubber pods provide durable traction. Style: 621716; Color: Black/Black/White; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult