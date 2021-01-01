PCA SKIN ReBalance Face Cream & Facial Wash

KEEPS SKIN CALM AND BALANCED. The proprietary blend of vitamins and seed oils work together to keep the skin soothed and hydrated. OFFERS POWERFUL ANTIOXIDANT PROTECTION. Contains Vitamin E to strengthen and protect the skin. Hydrates and exfoliates the skin while cleansing. The gentle lactic acid formulation effectively removes environmental impurities and makeup while leaving the skin PH balanced. Provides skin soothing properties. The addition of aloe vera leaf and willow bark calms and soothes the skin.