From ariat
Ariat Rebar Workman Long Sleeve Work Shirt
Advertisement
Feel and look your best with Ariat Rebar Workman Long Sleeve Work Shirt! Spread collar. Long sleeves with button cuffs. Front button-up closure. Chest pockets with button flaps. Greater Arm Mobility seam for maximum range of motion. Stan-repellant finish. Wind and water resistant. VentTEK technology features body mapping to enable air flow and regulate body temperature. Sun Protection Fabric for UV protection. Abrasion-resistant in high-friction areas. Ariat V3 built-in stretch mesh underarm panels for breathability and full range of motion. Hidden sunglass cleaning cloth. Indestructible buttons. Rear center vent. Shirttail hemline. 63% cotton, 37% polyester. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 34 in Chest Measurement: 44 in Sleeve Length: 25 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.