Feel and look your best with Ariat Rebar Workman Long Sleeve Work Shirt! Spread collar. Long sleeves with button cuffs. Front button-up closure. Chest pockets with button flaps. Greater Arm Mobility seam for maximum range of motion. Stan-repellant finish. Wind and water resistant. VentTEK technology features body mapping to enable air flow and regulate body temperature. Sun Protection Fabric for UV protection. Abrasion-resistant in high-friction areas. Ariat V3 built-in stretch mesh underarm panels for breathability and full range of motion. Hidden sunglass cleaning cloth. Indestructible buttons. Rear center vent. Shirttail hemline. 63% cotton, 37% polyester. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 34 in Chest Measurement: 44 in Sleeve Length: 25 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.