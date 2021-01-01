MILLY Rebecca Cady & Leather Shorts in Black. - size 8 (also in 0, 10, 2, 4, 6) MILLY Rebecca Cady & Leather Shorts in Black. - size 8 (also in 0, 10, 2, 4, 6) Self: 87% poly 13% spandexPocket Lining: 100% polyContrast Fabric: 50% polyurethane 47% viscose 3% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Zip fly with dual hook and bar closure. Side slant pockets and faux back pockets. Faux leather waistband. Pleated front detailItem not sold as a set. Shorts measure approx 16.25 in length. MILL-WF65. 01RP02. The MILLY collection epitomizes bold, advanced contemporary fashion with a feminine edge. Designer and founder Michelle Smith transforms classics by merging American sportswear silhouettes with distinctive Parisian atelier techniques. Smiths eye for impeccable detail, use of luxurious, cutting-edge fabrics and precise tailoring have made MILLY a cult favorite across the globe.