*The Rebel western boot has a great look is comfortable to wear and is the perfect pair you'll want to wear daily *Distressed full-grain leather vamp fox collar and pull straps with faux leather shaft *Soft mesh lining *Contoured ventilated and removable cushion footbed *Cushion Flex insole *Lightweight and flexible molded EVA midsole *Rolled shank area *Tempered steel shank *Double-row sole stitch *Slip- and oil-resistant dual-density and abrasion-resistant rubber outsole