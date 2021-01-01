L*SPACE Rebel Stripe Bikini Top in Black. - size M (also in L, S, XS) L*SPACE Rebel Stripe Bikini Top in Black. - size M (also in L, S, XS) 80% nylon 20% spandex. Hand wash cold. Unpadded. Pull-on styling. Adjustable shoulder straps. Imported. LSPA-WX1146. CBRLT18. California-based designer Monica Wise delivers a collection of stylish swimwear that brings a state of opulence to any poolside get-together. Pieces are fashion forward, offering modern designs in luxurious materials that are sophisticated, but also beach appropriate.