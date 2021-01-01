Recertified - Anker Soundcore Rave Portable Speaker with 160W Sound, Light Show, 24 Hour Playtime, PowerIQ, BassUp Technology, Water Resistant.

Colossal Sound: Press play to unleash an enormous 105 dB of sound into your party. Feel the bass surge through your body as it 's intensified in real-time by our exclusive BassUp technology. Dazzling Light Show: Rave demands your attention-a flashing strobe light and custom LEDs that pulse and flow in time to the beat instantly heighten the atmosphere both indoors or out. 24-Hour Playtime: Soundtrack multiple parties, tailgates, and other events-all from a single charge. Charge While You Rave: Power up multiple devices via the dual USB ports. Rave features one standard USB port and one with Anker's proprietary PowerIQ technology to intelligently identify your device Soundcore App: Up the stakes with electrifying party games, customize the lights, or switch between sound modes. 3 Months Warranty.