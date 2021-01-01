Make sure your trail cameras are fully charged and ready to go with the Spypoint® Rechargeable Lithium Battery with AC Charger. The AC charger conveniently plugs into wall outlets and the rechargeable battery pack is compatible with a plethora of Spypoint cameras. Keep your batteries charged for when you need them most and don’t miss a thing on your trails with this Spypoint FEATURES: Rechargeable Lithium Battery with AC Charger. Rechargeable lithium battery Comes with AC charger Compatible with FL-A, G4, B4, IR-5, A-5, N-5, IR-6, IR-7, FL-7, BF-7, Bloodline, Tiny, Tiny-D, Tiny-W, Tiny-W2, IR-8, IR-10, HD-10, PRO-X, PRO-X Plus, HD-12, LIVE, LIVE OPS, LIVE 3G, LIVE 3G OPS, and SDB-85 Model: 49566