From salton

Rechargeable Voice Amplifier Microphone Headset, Supports MP3 Portable Microphone and Speaker Set with Waist/Neck Band & Belt Clip Voice.

$35.39
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

COMFORTABLE MIC HEADSET Personal Voice Amplifier Features Discrete, Comfortable Headset; Fits Pleasantly & Keeps Microphone In Perfect Position 10 HOURS ON ONE CHARGE LED Turns Red When Portable Voice Amplifier Is Fully Charged & Ready To Use; Runs Up To 10 Hours Before Next Recharge SOUND COVERS 4,300+ SQ FT Powerful Device Delivers Amazing Sound & Excellent Clarity; Amplifies Your Voice Across Larger Auditoriums COMPACT PORTABLE DESIGN Amplifier For Microphone Includes Adjustable Waist/Neck Band & Removable Belt Clip For Handsfree Portability QUALITY AUDIO CONNECTION Microphone Connects To Speaker With Top-Grade Included Cable for Pure & Powerful Voice Amplification

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com