Recipe for Health Joe Goldstein Author

The U.S. Healthcare system is, at best, cumbersome and confusing. We all have wondered: Who can I turn to with questions? Who can I trust? What resources are available to me? How can I get healthy? How can I stay healthy? Why is my health insurance so complicated? Am I paying too much? What is my doctor telling me? For more than 40 years, Joe Goldstein has been helping people to understand and improve their health. As a pharmacist, medical assistant, medical practice manager, consultant, teacher and author, Joe has been delivering the highest quality goods and services to his patients, and continues to provide accurate and understandable healthcare information to students, patients, colleagues, and to his community. Recipe for Health is written in plain words with artwork, humor and stories drawn from more than four decades of contributing to good health and care.