Recipes Books: The Metabolism Diet and Green Smoothie Goodness Janice Garcia Author

Recipes Books: The Metabolism Diet and Green Smoothie Goodness The Recipes Book is about two different diet plans, the Metabolism Diet and the Green Smoothie Diet. Each diet plan offers recipes that are healthy and help to bring about a change in dieting lifestyle for the better. Each diet targets different issues to help the body become healthier. The metabolism diet helps to boost the metabolism, which in turn helps us to have more energy. The green smoothie diet helps us to cleanse the body of impurities and fill us with healthy vitamins and minerals. It is a perfect prelude to any diet plan. The first section covers the metabolism diet with these categories: Metabolism Diet, Sample 5 Day Menu Plan, Metabolism Diet Recipes with Breakfast Recipes, Bread Recipes, Snacks, Desserts and Appetizers Recipes, Side Dish Recipes, and Main Dish Recipes. A sampling of the included recipes are: Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Parmesan Tilapia, Seasoned Quinoa, Egg Drop Soup, Cucumber Salad, Buffalo Wings, Grain Free Bread, Italian Spinach Bread, Scromlete, Mushroom Frittata with Asparagus, Baked Omelet, Breakfast Casserole, Flat Bread with Flax, Cheese Zucchini Bread, Jalapeno Poppers, Sugar Free Cherry Cookies, Broccoli and Cheese Casserole, Cheesy Spinach Casserole, and Parmesan Chicken. The second section covers the green smoothie diet complete with a 5 Day Sample Menu. A sampling of the included recipes are Coconut cream Banana Smoothie, Chocolate Raspberry Smoothie, Spicy Mango Strawberry Smoothie, Raspberry Tofu Smoothie, Refreshingly Fruity Smoothie, Nectarine Smoothie, Spicy Pear Smoothie, Chocolate Almond Strawberry Banana Smoothie, Apple, Pineapple, Banana Smoothie, Strawberry Lemon Orange Smoothie, Kiwi Berry Smoothie, Banana Mango Smoothie, Peachy Strawberry Smoothie, Pineapple Strawberry Smoothie, Another Kale Banana Smoothie, Green Tropical Smoothie, Ginger Mango Smoothie, Purple Smoothie, Chocolate Cherry Smoothie, Just Strawberry Smoothie, PB&J Smoothie, Raspberry Smoothie, Spicy Vegetable Cocktail Smoothie, and Tropical Green Kiwi Smoothie.