Recognize Normalize Embrace Neurodiversity ADHD Awareness T-Shirt

Recognize Normalize Embrace Neurodiversity - This rainbow infinity design is for men and women with autism or neurological disorder. A gift for neurodivergent and autistic kids who support raising awareness and knowledge about neurodiversity. This graphic is for brave ASD and ADHD warriors. A present for everyone who encourages progress for people inside the spectrum. Embrace differences and celebrate neurodiversity with this neurodiversity clothing and spread love and acceptance to everybody. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem