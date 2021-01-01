UST Mamiya Recoil 780 ES SmacWrap .370 Graphite Iron Shaft, .370" Tip

Elevate your game with the UST Mamiya Recoil 780 ES SmacWrap .370 Graphite Iron Shaft. These iron shafts are designed to provide maximum control and distance for all golfers through the latest in design and materials while the incorporated SmacWrap provides better feel through higher damping rate. Design Recoil Technology provides optimal spring effect in the walls of the shaft and more efficient energy transfer to the ball for increased velocity and greater distance ES = Enhanced stability for better feel and shot dispersion SmacWrap is viscoelastic material that is able to bring a high amount of damping (vibration absorption) in composite structures when it is located strategically within a composite structure’s core SmacWrap optimizes noise and vibration damping at the source in a smart way without any need of add-on damping products