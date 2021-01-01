Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Longines calibre L888.4 automatic movement, based upon ETA A31.L11, containing 21 Jewels, bitting at 25200 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 64 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Triple fold over with safety release clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, chronometer. Record Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Longines Record Automatic Chronometer Silver Dial Mens Watch L2.821.4.72.6.