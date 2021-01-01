Longines Record Collection Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch

From the Record Collection. Elegant Longines timepiece for women in brushed stainless steel. Automatic movement Simple bezel Sapphire mineral crystal with anti-reflective coating Serrated crown White dial Roman numeral hour markers Date display at 3 o'clock Second hand Stainless steel case and bracelet Triple safety deployment clasp Longines' five-year limited warranty Made in Switzerland FEATURES Water resistant to 3 ATM SIZE Round stainless steel case, 30mm (1.18") Stainless steel bracelet, 15mm (0.59"). Men Accessories - Watches And Gifts > Longines > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Longines. Color: White.