Records Player Turntable Vintage | LP Collector Vinyl Premium T-Shirt

This design is for those who adore records and the aesthetic vintage vibe. Includes a record player with Vintage text, right under the design. You can show it around town when browsing for some awesome records or playing your favorite record in the mornings to energize for the day. This makes a great gift for those who just love that vintage aesthetic and using records. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.